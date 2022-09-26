Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.79. 73,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $112.75 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.