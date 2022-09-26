Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.1 %
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
