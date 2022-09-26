Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.53

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $653.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

