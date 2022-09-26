Folder Protocol (FOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

