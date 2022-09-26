Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($63.27) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Fnac Darty Stock Up 43.2 %

GRUPF opened at 66.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 66.00. Fnac Darty has a 52-week low of 46.08 and a 52-week high of 66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

