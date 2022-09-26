Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $606,781.98

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $606,781.98 and $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00295365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00108458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00072997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

