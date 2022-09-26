Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $18.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

FLNC stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

