Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

