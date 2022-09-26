Financial Survey: Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) versus Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Acushnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.16 $321.99 million $0.74 26.64 Acushnet $2.15 billion 1.48 $178.87 million $2.17 20.53

Analyst Ratings

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acushnet 0 4 3 0 2.43

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.80%. Acushnet has a consensus price target of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Acushnet.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Acushnet 7.36% 14.53% 7.86%

Risk & Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand name; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparels under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

