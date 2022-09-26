Financial Analysis: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 2.68% 19.66% 2.41% Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45%

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MercadoLibre and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 5.80 $83.30 million $4.73 172.31 Accolade $310.02 million 2.70 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.93

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MercadoLibre and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91 Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,388.18, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $14.66, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Accolade on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.