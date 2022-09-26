Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0799 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,541,508 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

