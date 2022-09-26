FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. FedEx has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.