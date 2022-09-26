Farmers Trust Co. Sells 139,897 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,897 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,948,219. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.