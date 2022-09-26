Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

