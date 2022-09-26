Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.87. 18,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,672. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

