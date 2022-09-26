Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.69. 25,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $436.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.86. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,170.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

