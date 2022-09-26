Farmers Trust Co. Has $564,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $230.13. 19,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.