Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

IBM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.