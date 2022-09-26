Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,166. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

