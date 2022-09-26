Farmers Trust Co. Has $369,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 565,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

