Farmers Trust Co. Has $215,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,481. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

