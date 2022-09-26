Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.37. 407,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038,484. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

