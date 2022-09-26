Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Makes New $143,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

MMP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

