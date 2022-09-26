Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

