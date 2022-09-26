Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $1.14 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.80. 71,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

