Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.56. 14,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,670. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $165.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

