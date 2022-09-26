Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1 %

APD traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,911. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

