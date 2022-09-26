Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $102.77. 22,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,351. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.