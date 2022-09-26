Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 4,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. 127,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,390. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

