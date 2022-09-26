Fanspel (FAN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,859.82

Fanspel (FAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Fanspel has a market capitalization of $12,859.82 and approximately $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,997.04 or 1.09845215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064859 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

FAN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers. The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols. Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform. This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Medium “

