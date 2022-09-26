FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $483.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.90. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

