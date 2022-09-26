Essex Savings Bank Sells 59 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.49. The company has a market cap of $282.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.24 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

