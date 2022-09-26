Essex Savings Bank Sells 504 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.37. 121,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

