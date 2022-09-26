Essex Savings Bank Sells 444 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.79. 620,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,083. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

