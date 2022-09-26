Essex Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 233,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. 478,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

