Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $337.97. 318,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

