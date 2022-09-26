Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 285926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

