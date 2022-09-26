Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $14,169.51 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $14,169.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,604.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $15.09 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.