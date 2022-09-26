ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ENI stock traded down €0.37 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €10.75 ($10.97). 36,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.53 ($10.74) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.10).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

