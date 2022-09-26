Ellevest Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

