Ellevest Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $291.46. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $290.24 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.49. The company has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

