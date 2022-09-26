Ellevest Inc. Has $770,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $58.75. 92,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,088. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 824.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

