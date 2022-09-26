Ellevest Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $308.94. 66,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.