Ellevest Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. 153,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,824,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

