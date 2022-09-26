Ellevest Inc. Has $38.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,176 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 3.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3,589.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 368,994 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,450,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. 10,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,452. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.