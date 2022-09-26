Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.33. 201,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

