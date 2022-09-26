Ellevest Inc. Buys 910 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.5 %

NVO stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $95.53. 33,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,643. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

