Ellevest Inc. Buys 4,036 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:USHY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 7,958,242 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

