Ellevest Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,145,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Anthem Price Performance
Anthem Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.
