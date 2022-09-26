Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $293.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

