Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 16,000 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,808,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,545,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 203,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 5,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

